Belgium Halts Flights Monday as Air Traffic Control Strikes
(MENAFN) Commercial air travel in Belgium will come to a standstill Monday after air traffic controllers joined a nationwide strike against the federal government's austerity measures, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported Sunday, citing air navigation service provider Skeyes.
Skeyes announced Saturday that it would suspend regular air traffic control services at Belgian airports, and in the airspace it manages, from 7 am to 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23. The company said staffing would be too thin to handle normal traffic safely, and that during the suspension air traffic control would be limited to emergency and other safety-critical flights.
The shutdown hits one of Europe's busiest hubs. Brussels Airport in Zaventem had been expecting 59,500 passengers on 429 flights Monday, including 213 departures and 216 arrivals, an airport spokesperson said.
Brussels Airlines criticized the timing of the announcement, saying it “deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision,” and adding that until hours before the notice it had anticipated almost no disruption at Brussels Airport.
Brussels South Charleroi Airport said it had arranged internal staffing to stay operational during the national day of action, but that no commercial flights could take off or land between 7 am and 9 pm because of the air traffic control shutdown. It urged passengers to stay away from the airport unless their airline explicitly confirmed that their flight was still operating, and said carriers would provide information on rebooking or refunds.
The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which speaks for about 25 carriers, said Monday's walkout would be the 11th strike to affect Belgian airspace in 11 months.
Belgian unions called the nationwide day of action to protest austerity measures pursued by the federal coalition, known as the Arizona coalition.
Skeyes announced Saturday that it would suspend regular air traffic control services at Belgian airports, and in the airspace it manages, from 7 am to 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23. The company said staffing would be too thin to handle normal traffic safely, and that during the suspension air traffic control would be limited to emergency and other safety-critical flights.
The shutdown hits one of Europe's busiest hubs. Brussels Airport in Zaventem had been expecting 59,500 passengers on 429 flights Monday, including 213 departures and 216 arrivals, an airport spokesperson said.
Brussels Airlines criticized the timing of the announcement, saying it “deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision,” and adding that until hours before the notice it had anticipated almost no disruption at Brussels Airport.
Brussels South Charleroi Airport said it had arranged internal staffing to stay operational during the national day of action, but that no commercial flights could take off or land between 7 am and 9 pm because of the air traffic control shutdown. It urged passengers to stay away from the airport unless their airline explicitly confirmed that their flight was still operating, and said carriers would provide information on rebooking or refunds.
The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which speaks for about 25 carriers, said Monday's walkout would be the 11th strike to affect Belgian airspace in 11 months.
Belgian unions called the nationwide day of action to protest austerity measures pursued by the federal coalition, known as the Arizona coalition.
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