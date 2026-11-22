Iranian Attacks Wound 2 in Bahrain, One in Critical Condition
(MENAFN) Two people were wounded in Iranian attacks on Bahrain on Saturday, authorities said Sunday. One of them, a Pakistani resident, is in critical condition.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior said in a post on X that the second victim, a Bahraini citizen, is in stable condition. Both are being treated at a hospital.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Interior said a civilian industrial facility had been targeted, starting a fire at the site. Preliminary reports pointed to material damage but no injuries.
Later that day, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defense systems had engaged a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Debris falling from the interceptions caused minor material damage, it said.
On Sunday, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the ongoing Iranian aerial attacks and called on Tehran to stop what the ministry characterized as repeated violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.
The attacks come against the backdrop of the conflict that began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel and at U.S. bases and assets across the region.
The Bahrain Ministry of Interior said in a post on X that the second victim, a Bahraini citizen, is in stable condition. Both are being treated at a hospital.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Interior said a civilian industrial facility had been targeted, starting a fire at the site. Preliminary reports pointed to material damage but no injuries.
Later that day, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defense systems had engaged a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Debris falling from the interceptions caused minor material damage, it said.
On Sunday, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the ongoing Iranian aerial attacks and called on Tehran to stop what the ministry characterized as repeated violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.
The attacks come against the backdrop of the conflict that began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel and at U.S. bases and assets across the region.
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