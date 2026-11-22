The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) announced a significant increase in telephone calls following the opening of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) season on Nov. 2.

Oswego County DSS Commissioner Lee Sullivan said that her staff recognize that many residents are looking for important information and timely assistance with their household heating needs.

“We understand that questions about heating assistance can be urgent, particularly as colder weather arrives,” she said.“However, repeated phone calls only add to the time it takes for our staff to return messages and help everyone resolve their heating issue. We are working diligently to respond to the increased call log and appreciate the public's patience while we do so.”

Residents are asked to leave a voicemail message if they are unable to speak to a staff member directly, rather than calling back repeatedly. Callers should leave their name, a reliable call-back phone number and a brief description of the reason for their call.

“Leaving one clear message helps staff manage messages more efficiently and return calls as quickly as possible,” Sullivan added.“As always, we will continue to prioritize responding to emergency needs for assistance.”

Residents who have already left a voicemail are kindly asked to allow sufficient time for a return call rather than leaving multiple messages regarding the same inquiry.

Sullivan also expressed thanks for everyone's understanding and cooperation during this busy HEAP season.

For all Medicaid-related questions or concerns, please contact the MA Support Center directly at 315-963-5463.

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Oswego County DSS Addresses Increased Call Volume During HEAP Season News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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