Oswego County once again joins other counties across the state in Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. Now through Nov. 30, county government buildings will be illuminated with green lights to honor veterans and their sacrifices.

To mark the occasion, the Oswego County Legislature's Human Services Committee presented a proclamation recognizing Operation Green Light to the Oswego County Veterans' Services Agency (VSA) during the November meeting of the full Legislature.

“Operation Green Light is more than just illuminating our buildings and homes; it's about showing our veterans how much we appreciate their service,” said Oswego County Legislator Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10, member of the Legislature's Human Services Committee, as she presented the proclamation.

“Displaying a green light is a way to show our gratitude and let veterans know that their communities stand with them,” she continued.“In fact, I personally have a green light lit on my porch all year long because I believe it's so important that we continue to honor and support our veterans, not just during special events like this, but every day.”

Oswego County VSA Director Eric Boozer added,“Many veterans don't seek recognition or expect to be thanked for what they've done. In fact, for some, receiving that gratitude can feel uncomfortable. That's what makes Operation Green Light so special. When a veteran sees that green light, it serves as a simple but powerful reminder that people care, that their service hasn't been forgotten and that their sacrifices are appreciated.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to display an indoor or outdoor green light to show all military veterans that they are appreciated and supported. Participants can share their support on social media with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Now in its sixth year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), building on successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers' Association in 2021. Last year, 412 counties across 44 states participated in the occasion. This year, NACo and NACVSO invited the nation's 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs to participate, with hopes of growing the initiative.

For more details about Operation Green Light, visit .

To schedule an appointment with Oswego County Veterans' Services, call the office at 315-591-9100 or go to .

OSWEGO COUNTY CONTINUES SUPPORT OF OPERATION GREEN LIGHT – The Oswego County Legislature's Human Services Committee presented Oswego County Veterans' Services Director Eric Boozer with a proclamation recognizing Operation Green Light, an initiative to support military veterans and recognize them for their service and sacrifices. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level. Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairwoman Noelle Salmonsen, District 21; Richard Kline, District 12; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Oswego County VSA Director Eric Boozer; Joseph Arduini, District 22; and Ryan Taylor, District 25.



LIGHT UP THE NIGHT – Oswego County joins other counties across the state in Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The initiative recognizes the challenges of military service, the transition back to civilian life and every honorable contribution and sacrifice in between. Residents are encouraged to display an indoor or outdoor green light to show all military veterans that they are appreciated and supported. Pictured is the Oswego County Courthouse lit in green to honor our veterans.

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Oswego County Participates in Operation Green Light News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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