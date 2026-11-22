The Oswego County Department of Social Services will close at noon today, Nov. 20, due to an issue with the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) system.

The building will re-open for business on Monday, Nov. 23. All telephone calls and emails will be returned at that time.

Those in need of immediate assistance can be connected with services by calling the 211 CNY Hotline at '2-1-1'.

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Oswego County DSS Closes Due to HVAC Issue News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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