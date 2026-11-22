The Oswego County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Cayuga Community College, hosts an informational session to highlight the Oswego County Regional Police Academy's Pre-Employment Police Academy Program. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the Event Center at the college's Fulton Campus, 11 River Glenn Dr., Fulton, N.Y.

The event is intended for individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, including high school graduates, college students, military veterans, and those considering a career change.

The Pre-Employment Police Academy Program offers eligible individuals an opportunity to complete a substantial portion of their required police officer training before being hired by a law enforcement agency.

Traditionally, individuals interested in becoming police officers in New York State must first complete the civil service process and receive an appointment from a law enforcement agency before attending a police academy.

This program provides an alternative pathway, allowing qualified individuals to begin their training while pursuing employment opportunities. Civilian students can attend the Academy alongside newly appointed police officers; participating in the same classroom instruction, physical fitness training and practical exercises.

The informational session will have representatives available to further explain the program, review eligibility requirements, discuss physical fitness standards, and answer questions regarding tuition, financial assistance, college credits, and the application process.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga Community College and the Oswego County Regional Police Academy encourage anyone considering a career in law enforcement to attend this session. They also ask local school districts, guidance counselors, college criminal justice programs, veterans' organizations, and community members to share this opportunity with individuals interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

For additional information, call the Oswego County Regional Police Academy at 315-593-9325.

About Oswego County Sheriff's Office:

Oswego County Sheriff's Office is committed to providing for the peace and security of all residents and visitors in Oswego County. The law enforcement division includes road patrol, civil, court security, marine and snowmobile patrol, and criminal investigation division. County-wide coverage includes patrolling 968 square miles, eastern Lake Ontario and Oneida Lake. We also operate a state-of-the-art direct supervision correctional facility. For non-emergencies, contact Oswego County Sheriff's Office at 315-349-3411 or visit .

How the Pre-Employment Police Academy Program Works

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) approved program is divided into two phases:

Phase I – Pre-Employment Police Training

Students attend the full-time Academy, Monday through Friday, completing most of the instructional requirements of the Basic Course for Police Officers.

Training includes criminal law, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, traffic enforcement, standardized field sobriety testing, physical fitness, and other essential law enforcement subjects.

Upon successful completion of Phase I, students receive documentation of their completed training, which may be recognized by law enforcement agencies when considering candidates for employment.

Phase II – Post-Employment Training

Upon appointment as a sworn police officer, successful Phase I graduates complete approximately three additional weeks of required training, including firearms and counterterrorism instruction, followed by the required Field Training Officer (FTO) program.

This approach allows participating agencies to hire candidates who have already completed much of their formal police academy training, potentially reducing the time needed before an officer can begin field training.

Who Is Eligible?

Individuals interested in attending the Pre-Employment Police Academy must meet the following admission requirements:

Be at least 19 years of age Have no felony convictions Possess a valid driver's license Possess a high school diploma or GED Successfully complete the required physical agility examination

The Academy requires applicants to meet the same physical agility standards as newly appointed police officers.

These standards currently follow the 40th percentile of the Cooper Institute's physical fitness standards, which include:

Sit-ups Push-ups A 1.5-mile run

Candidates must successfully meet the applicable standards in each category.

Students must also meet the Academy's academic, attendance, conduct, and physical fitness requirements throughout the training program.

College Credit and Financial Assistance

In addition to receiving police academy training, students may be eligible to earn college credit toward an associate in applied science (AAS) degree through Cayuga Community College. The program also offers potential financial assistance opportunities.

For financial assistance options, please contact Cayuga Community College's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development at 315-294-8841.

Career Opportunities After Academy

Successful completion of Phase I can provide graduates with a competitive advantage when seeking employment with law enforcement agencies throughout New York State.

Graduates may pursue full-time police officer positions through the civil service process and other applicable hiring procedures.

Additionally, individuals who are not immediately hired into full-time civil service positions may have opportunities to pursue part-time police officer employment with smaller municipal police departments, including town and village agencies that utilize part-time officers.

These opportunities are dependent upon agency staffing needs, applicable appointment requirements, and successful completion of the remaining Phase II training and required field training following appointment.

The program can provide a valuable foundation for individuals seeking either full-time or part-time law enforcement careers.

Successful completion of Phase I does not guarantee employment, and all candidates must meet applicable civil service requirements and the hiring standards of their prospective employing agency.

For additional information:

Oswego County Regional Police Academy

315-593-9325

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Oswego County Regional Police Academy Hosts Information Session Dec. 2 News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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