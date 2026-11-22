The Oswego County Office of Mobility Management partners with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Transportation to offer free round-trip rides for people to see Wegman's“Lights on the Lake” in Liverpool on Saturday, Dec. 12. Transportation is sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association.

“We're excited to once again offer park-n-ride transportation to 'Lights on the Lake,'” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow.“We're grateful to the Alzheimer's Association for sponsoring this service and helping make it possible.

“'Lights on the Lake' is a beloved holiday tradition, and ridership on our buses has been strong since we first introduced this service,” she added.“Reservations are required, and seats are expected to fill quickly, so we encourage anyone interested in attending to reserve their spot early.”

Buses will depart at 5:30 p.m. from the following locations:

Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Dr., Fulton. SUNY Oswego Romney Parking Lot, Sheldon Avenue, Oswego.

Reservations for“Lights on the Lake” transportation must be made by Saturday, Dec. 5. To reserve a seat, call 315-746-4222.

Those who need assistance with transportation to the“Lights on the Lake” park-n-ride locations can reach out to the Oswego County Office of Mobility Management at 315-746-4220.

For more information about the Mobility Management and its services, call 315-746-4220 or visit its Facebook page at .

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Get a Free Ride to 'Lights on the Lake' Dec. 12 News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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