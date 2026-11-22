The Oswego County Health Department hosts a measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination clinic next month in another effort to stop the spread of the disease. The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, 575 NYS Rte. 13, Williamstown, N.Y.

“Our health department staff continue working hard in our communities, educating residents and encouraging people to get vaccinated,” said Oswego County Legislator Paul House, District 8, chairman of the Legislature's Health Committee.“Having this clinic is another opportunity for us to put 'boots on the ground' and help protect our communities.”

Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said that her staff is doing all they can to prevent further spread of the virus, including removing any barriers that may prevent people from getting vaccinated.

“We offer routine immunization clinics at our main office, but this is a chance for us to get out into the more rural areas of our county and reach residents who may struggle to get to Oswego,” Dunsmoor said.

“Also, we will not require appointments for this clinic,” she added.“People can just show up and get their first shot from one of our caring and compassionate staff members.”

The MMR vaccine is recommended for any adult or child born in 1957 or later who has not already received both doses. It's especially important for infants aged 6-11 months of age who live in an area experiencing a rise in cases to receive an early dose of the vaccine.

People are asked to bring their insurance cards if they have one; however, no one will be turned away based on lack of insurance or inability to pay.

While Oswego County Health Department staff continue monitoring active cases, they are also providing guidance on symptom recognition and prevention strategies.

“Measles spreads very easily through the air when someone coughs or sneezes, so the best way to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated,” said Oswego County Public Health Assistant Chris Mascuicca.

“The MMR vaccine protects the person who gets it and helps protect others in our community, too,” he added.“When more people are vaccinated, it makes it harder for measles to spread and keeps everyone safer.”

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even getting just one dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective against disease transmission. The rate goes up to 97% with the second dose, and the vaccination provided life-long protection from the virus.

The measles virus is a highly contagious respiratory disease that is easily spread by coughing and sneezing. Initial symptoms include a high fever, cough, red eyes and runny nose. One to four days later, a rash develops on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, hands and feet.

A person with measles is considered contagious from four days before the rash appears to four days afterward. While the incubation period for measles is typically 7-14 days, symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone not protected from the measles virus is at risk of serious health complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain tissue). This includes children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 20, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. In fact, contracting measles during pregnancy can increase the risk of early labor, miscarriage and low-birth-weight infants.

Earlier this week, the U.S. lost its measles elimination status due to the ongoing spread of the virus across the country, which has gone on for more than a year; meaning that people are more likely to be exposed to the measles virus now than in previous years.

To report a potential measles exposure, or learn more about the virus and vaccine, call your primary care provider or the health department's Preventive Division at 315-349-3547.

For up-to-date reports on confirmed measles cases, click on New York State Department of Health's (NYSDOH's) measles dashboard. It is updated weekly, on Tuesday afternoons, and shows cases reported through Saturday of the previous week. For more general information about the measles virus, click on NYSDOH.

The Legislature's Health Committee oversees the Health Department. In addition to Legislator House, committee members include Vice Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Gena Bartlett, District 24; Dorothy Caldwell, District 17; Richard Kline, District 12; Michael Solowy, District 23; and Lee B. Walker, Jr., District 15.

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