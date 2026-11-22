The Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO) announces it has been awarded $400,000 in funding from the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure and Response Equipment (V-FIRE) grant program. The funding will be used to purchase shared mobile command units and communication assets for use by volunteer fire departments in Oswego County.

“We're excited to receive funding through the V-FIRE Grant, allowing us to further strengthen the support we provide to our volunteer fire departments around the county,” said Oswego County Legislator Paul Connolly, District 20, chairman of the Legislature's Public Safety Committee.“This investment will enhance emergency communications and improve incident command capabilities during emergency responses. Most importantly, these improvements will help ensure our volunteer firefighters have the resources and support they need to respond more effectively and better protect the communities they serve.”

Oswego County Director of Emergency Management Cathleen Palmitesso said,“We partnered with the County Fire Coordinator's Office on this important grant opportunity to address a crucial need within our local fire services. With this funding, the County will be able to purchase two deployable command post trailers equipped with dedicated mobile workstations and communications and connectivity technology to better support their fire responses.”

The trailers will be owned by the county and made available for local volunteer fire departments to use. One trailer will be smaller and lightweight to quickly and easily respond to emergencies, while the other trailer will be a larger climate-controlled unit that includes conference space and workstations for longer duration incidents.

“These new command post trailers will significantly enhance our ability to coordinate emergency operations and strengthen collaboration among responding departments and agencies,” said Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws.“Each trailer will provide critical on-scene capabilities while offering flexibility to support incidents of varying sizes, locations and durations.

“The small trailer offers rapid deployment and increased mobility, making it ideal for remote or hard to reach incidents, outdoor fires, special events and missing person searches,” he explained.“The large trailer provides expanded command post capabilities for complex or prolonged incidents, such as industrial fires, hazardous materials emergencies, flooding and more.”

To apply for the grant, Oswego County was required to get written support from 60% of the volunteer fire departments located within the county.

Those agencies were also able to apply for their own V-FIRE grants. Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation was one of ten volunteer fire departments in the state to receive the maximum award of $1 million for large-scale capital improvements.

The V-FIRE grant program is administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES). It supports volunteer fire departments by upgrading and improving facilities and response capabilities. To learn more about the program, visit .

To learn more, find Oswego County Emergency Management on Facebook or call 315-591-9150. Also, go to the Oswego County Fire Coordinator's Office website or call 315-349-8800.

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Oswego County Receives $400,000 V-FIRE Grant News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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