Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator David Hall announced that law enforcement agencies and STOP-DWI programs across the state will join forces to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving to ensure that more families gather and feast together safely. The“High Visibility Engagement Campaign” runs from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29.

“Thanksgiving marks the start of the winter holiday season and millions of people across the country will hit the roads to spend time with family and friends over the long weekend,” said Hall.“This makes it one of the busiest travel times of the year and increases the potential for vehicle crashes.

“While the holidays involve having fun with your friends and loved ones, it's important to remember that drunk driving related crashes spike this time of year,” he added.“Driving under the influence of alcohol is not only illegal but can be deadly. For your own sake, and for others on the road, please do not drive after consuming alcohol and have a plan to get home safely before you take your first drink.”

Hall reminds people that impaired driving is completely preventable by simply taking a minute to make a plan ahead of their festivities.

“Everyone can help prevent injuries and save lives simply by having a sober plan,” he said.“All you have to do is download the 'Have a Plan' mobile app which will always provide you with a safe ride home. That not only ensures you're able to enjoy more time with your friends and family but also helps prevent serious accidents that may impact others and the time they get to spend doing the same thing.”

To download the“Have a Plan” mobile app, go to . For more information about the Oswego County STOP-DWI Program go to or .

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving“High Visibility Engagement Campaign” is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving. These efforts also target the winter holiday season, Super Bowl weekend, St. Patrick's Day, 420 Drug Day, Memorial Day, July 4th, the 100 days of summer, Labor Day/end of summer and Halloween.

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Give Thanks for Statewide STOP-DWI Effort Nov. 25-29 News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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