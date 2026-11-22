The Oswego County Veterans' Services Agency (VSA) and Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition and Prevention Network of CNY join forces to make personalized holiday ornaments honoring veterans who have lost their lives to suicide.

Friends and family can submit their veteran's name to be placed on an ornament, which will then be displayed on a Remembrance Tree during the annual Parade of Trees at the Pratt House Museum in Fulton.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for those who have lost a veteran to suicide,” said Oswego County VSA Director Eric Boozer.“This year, we invite people to celebrate the life of their veteran by dedicating a personalized ornament in their honor.

"Simply send us the veteran's name, and we will create a special ornament to be displayed on a Remembrance Tree as part of the Parade of Trees.," he said. "Each ornament will serve as a tribute to a legacy that lives on and a reminder that their veteran will never be forgotten.”

Veterans' names must be sent to the VSA by Wednesday, Nov. 25. Submissions can be emailed to ... and should also include the name and address of the sender, as they will receive their loved one's personalized ornament in the mail once the event ends.

The Parade of Trees runs from Dec. 2 to 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Pratt House Museum is located at 177 S. First St., Fulton.

“Some veterans may also struggle during the holiday season, which is why we want to remind them about our local Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program,” added Boozer.“We host a variety of free events and activities that give veterans the opportunity to connect with others who understand their experiences and have walked similar paths. Whether it's bowling nights, guitar lessons or other group activities, we offer opportunities for veterans to find support, build friendships and know they're not alone.”

To learn more about the Dwyer program, go to Oswego County Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Mentor Program on Facebook.

For more information, call the VSA office at 315-591-9100 or email ....

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Honor the Life of a Veteran This Holiday Season News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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