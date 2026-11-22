The Oswego Housing Development Council (OHDC) announced it received $1.7 million in grant funding through the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Vacant Rental Program. The initiative helps eligible property owners renovate vacant rental units to make them livable again and expand rental housing opportunities across the state.

OHDC now offers three opportunities for property owners to learn about the program, including eligibility requirements and the application process.

Information sessions are:

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Volney Town Hall, 1445 Co. Rte. 6, Fulton Monday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at Curtis Manor, 10 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr., Oswego Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Snow Memorial Building, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski

Eligible property owners may qualify for up to $75,000 per vacant rental unit to make necessary improvements. Qualifying properties include those with one to five units, mixed-use buildings with up to five housing units, or other buildings intended to be converted into either of these property types.

Funding may be used to improve and rehabilitate housing units and other spaces that are currently vacant and uninhabitable. Program-appropriate repairs include health and safety improvements, code violation corrections, accessibility modifications and environmental restoration.

To learn more about the program, click on New York State Homes and Community Renewal Vacant Rental Program.

For details about the Oswego Housing Development Council or the VRP information sessions, call 315-625-4520, go to Oswego Housing Development Council or find the council on Facebook.

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$1.7 Million in State Funding Helps Revitalize Vacant Rental Properties News Provided By Oswego County - New York November 22, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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