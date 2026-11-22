MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation and accused it of ruining the education system in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav's scathing criticism of Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government came during an event in Lucknow, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav

The SP Supremo claimed that the BJP government closed down many good schools across the state, putting the future of young students in peril.

Hundreds of students from 'Abhinav' (model) schools, from various districts of the state, participated in the program.

The SP President distributed laptops and school bags to more than 200 students and also advised them to work hard and stay focused on their studies, terming it as the only means to excel in life.

"We want to send a message that if they (BJP government) shut down schools, we (Samajwadi Party) will provide school supplies and bags to ensure that those children can return to their studies. These children belong to very poor families. We will work towards building better schools in the future and securing a brighter future for these children," Akhilesh Yadav said while distributing laptops to students.

Speaking to the media, the SP President remarked that there are some people who simply do not appreciate good things, a tacit reference to BJP, and recalled Mulayam Singh Yadav's socialist ideals and humanistic values

He said that 'Netaji's (Mulayam Singh Yadav's) vision and his lifelong struggle for the weaker sections of society would always remain a source of inspiration for the Samajwadi Party.

"There is a lot of talk about ITIs and IITs, but they have forgotten about IIIT, which was established in Lucknow during the Samajwadi Party government," he added.

The SP supremo also accused the BJP of spreading false propaganda over Hindu deities and misleading the Dalit communities for electoral gains.

"The BJP is resorting to false propaganda. Our party (Samajwadi Party) is not against Ramkatha, but one should look at the views Dhirendra Shastri has expressed about our and your God," he said, while questioning use of religious symbols in their programmes.