MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress on Sunday dismissed speculation about differences between the two parties over seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that all decisions would be taken through discussions with the common objective of removing the "anti-people" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government from power in the state.

The clarification comes amid reports of a delay in seat-sharing negotiations between the two opposition parties.

Talks between the SP and Congress, which were scheduled to begin in New Delhi on November 17, have been postponed, while the date for the next round of discussions is yet to be announced.

Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad ruled out the possibility of any disagreement between the alliance partners over the distribution of Assembly seats.

"There is no possibility of any differences between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing. Everything is being discussed and decided thoughtfully, keeping in mind the common goal of removing the 'anti-people' government of the Bharatiya Janata Party. There is absolutely no possibility of any differences over seat-sharing," Prasad said.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also asserted that discussions between the two parties were continuing and emphasised that the alliance was focused on ensuring adequate political representation for marginalised and disadvantaged sections of society.

Speaking to IANS, Rajput said, "Our discussions are underway. We are focusing on the marginalised, including the Nal, Neel, Kol, and Bhil communities, as well as the backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, women, the youth, farmers, the oppressed, and minorities. Upon winning the election, we will ensure that representatives from all these sections reach the Legislative Assembly. The specific formula for their representation will be determined through consultations between Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mallikarjun Kharge."

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Congress has submitted a list seeking 181 seats out of the total 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh as part of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, has said that the allocation of Assembly constituencies would be guided by the electoral strength of the respective alliance partners.

He has indicated that seats would be given to whichever party has a stronger chance of winning a particular Assembly constituency in upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.