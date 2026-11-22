CM Dhami Defends UCC and Madrasa Reforms to Aid Minority Children

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Highlighting his government's administrative and social reforms in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the closure of more than 2,500 illegal madrasas were aimed at safeguarding the future of children belonging to minority communities.

Addressing the concluding session of the BJP Extended State Working Committee meeting in Haridwar alongside Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief Minister asserted that the ruling dispensation has focused on mainstreaming education and ensuring equal opportunities across communities. "We implemented the UCC law. Keeping in mind the future of minority children, a new policy was framed in place of the Madrasa Board. More than two and a half thousand illegal madrasas were shut down. Children belonging to any community have the right to become engineers and doctors... We will take all these issues to every doorstep. We have development; they (the opposition) only have lies," Dhami asserted.

Pointing out that the organisational meeting was taking place in the run-up to electoral contests, the Chief Minister noted that the guidance of the Defence Minister would galvanise party workers on the ground. "We have gathered here at a significant juncture. We are about to receive guidance from Rajnath Singh ji. With the assembly elections fast approaching-they are no longer far off-his presence here will infuse all of us party workers with renewed energy. Respected Rajnath ji, your guidance will provide us with clear direction to further strengthen our organisation and advance our election preparations. When Uttarakhand was formed, Atal ji was the Prime Minister and Rajnath ji was the Chief Minister of UP; we have been receiving your guidance ever since. In 2014, while you were the BJP President, our government was formed at the Centre," he said.

The Chief Minister further listed welfare measures rolled out by the state and central governments for armed forces personnel and their dependents.“Prior to 2014, there was only discussion about scams and corruption. But since then, India has been moving forward on the policy of "Reform, Perform, Transform." As Defence Minister, you have taken India's defence policy forward... In Uttarakhand, we have worked continuously in every sector. We have made the examination system transparent. Policies have been formulated for the youth and athletes,” Dhami said.

"Ours is a soldier-dominated state. In honour of soldiers, on one hand, OROP was implemented under the leadership of the PM, and on the other hand, we implemented various schemes for soldiers and their families. The ex-gratia amount for families upon martyrdom has been increased from 10 lakh to 50 lakh rupees. A provision of 2 crore rupees has been made for Param Vir Chakra awardees," he added.

Dhami also took aim at previous regimes over border infrastructure, asserting that strategic connectivity projects along the frontiers have transformed the regional economy and pilgrimage access. "Those who ruled the country for 60 years used to say that if roads were built in border areas, the enemy would infiltrate and attack. But today, a road has been constructed up to Lipulekh, and Mahadev can also be viewed from there... We have completed projects today that were initiated before we were even born. It is the achievement of the double-engine government that Delhi is no longer far from us. We are reaching Delhi in two to two-and-a-half hours," Dhami noted.

Turning his focus to the opposition, Dhami mounted a sharp counter-offensive over comments made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding national security and the state's populace. "Ajit Doval is the National Security Advisor of our country. Only an enemy of the nation could harbour enmity toward him or make low-level remarks against him,” he asserted. He further added,“Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of Uttarakhand are infiltrators, but not a single leader of the Uttarakhand Congress said anything, because for them, the alliance in Uttar Pradesh is more important than Uttarakhand."