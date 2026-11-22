MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball tour of Australia after suffering a broken hand during the opening T20 International in Melbourne on Saturday.

Jacks sustained the injury in the 19th over of the first T20I match while attempting to take a return catch off Australian batter Ben Dwarshuis. The ball struck his hand and split the webbing between his fingers, forcing him to leave the field.

England confirmed the extent of the injury on Sunday through a post on social media, announcing that the off-spinning all-rounder would take no further part in the tour.

“Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the England Men's white-ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand in last night's T20 against Australia. An update on plans to replace Jacks in the squad will be issued in due course,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

The injury comes as a major setback for England, with Jacks serving as the team's vice-captain for the Australian tour. He was also expected to take charge of the side for part of the series in the absence of regular captain Harry Brook.

Brook is scheduled to leave the tour early to prepare for England's upcoming Test series against South Africa, which begins on December 17. Jacks had been lined up to lead the team during that period.

With Jacks now unavailable, Tom Banton is likely to take over the captaincy for England's fifth and final T20I against Australia in Canberra on December 2.

The 27-year-old Jacks has been an important part of England's limited-overs setup and has claimed 24 wickets in his T20 International career, apart from contributing with the bat.

Meanwhile, Australia won the opening T20I in Melbourne by three wickets, taking an early lead in the five-match series.