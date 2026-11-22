12-Year-Old Among 3 Dead in Overnight Polish House Fire
(MENAFN) Three people, one of them a 12-year-old child, were killed when fire ripped through a house in the western Polish town of Trzcianka in the early hours of Sunday, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported, citing the local fire service.
The other two victims were a 59-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, fire service spokesman Grzegorz Michalak told PAP.
The emergency call came in shortly after 1 a.m. local time. When crews reached the scene, the house was already fully engulfed. Dense smoke and fierce heat initially kept firefighters from getting inside to bring residents out, Michalak said.
The blaze took about four and a half hours to bring under control. At the peak of the operation, 38 firefighters were working at the scene.
The other two victims were a 59-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, fire service spokesman Grzegorz Michalak told PAP.
The emergency call came in shortly after 1 a.m. local time. When crews reached the scene, the house was already fully engulfed. Dense smoke and fierce heat initially kept firefighters from getting inside to bring residents out, Michalak said.
The blaze took about four and a half hours to bring under control. At the peak of the operation, 38 firefighters were working at the scene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment