COP31 Presidency Reports Progress Toward Final Climate Agreement
(MENAFN) Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who leads the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference, said Saturday that disagreements between participating countries were gradually diminishing as the summit presidency prepared to present its final draft decision for approval.
"The distance between us is closing. I want to state this clearly, and the political will required to complete the bridge exists in this hall," Kurum told delegates during a plenary session in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
Addressing journalists before the conference's concluding plenary, following intensive negotiations that continued throughout the night, Kurum confirmed that the presidency had forwarded the final draft of the cover decision to the UN climate secretariat for legal examination and circulation among participating delegations.
"We aim to bring our cover decision to our plenary by 10 am to 10.30 am (0700-0730GMT)” on Sunday, he said, noting that Türkiye was coordinating closely with its Australian partners to achieve tangible results and reach an "Antalya consensus."
Earlier, Kurum suspended the plenary session after allowing negotiators until 6 am (0300GMT) to overcome outstanding disagreements. The meeting was scheduled to resume at 9 am (0600GMT).
He highlighted the importance of restoring confidence among participating countries and speeding up the implementation of climate commitments during the second decade of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Kurum also explained that the conference presidency had taken into account the positions of all participating parties while preparing a draft intended to incorporate the objectives of the Action Agenda and reflect countries' key priorities.
"The distance between us is closing. I want to state this clearly, and the political will required to complete the bridge exists in this hall," Kurum told delegates during a plenary session in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
Addressing journalists before the conference's concluding plenary, following intensive negotiations that continued throughout the night, Kurum confirmed that the presidency had forwarded the final draft of the cover decision to the UN climate secretariat for legal examination and circulation among participating delegations.
"We aim to bring our cover decision to our plenary by 10 am to 10.30 am (0700-0730GMT)” on Sunday, he said, noting that Türkiye was coordinating closely with its Australian partners to achieve tangible results and reach an "Antalya consensus."
Earlier, Kurum suspended the plenary session after allowing negotiators until 6 am (0300GMT) to overcome outstanding disagreements. The meeting was scheduled to resume at 9 am (0600GMT).
He highlighted the importance of restoring confidence among participating countries and speeding up the implementation of climate commitments during the second decade of the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Kurum also explained that the conference presidency had taken into account the positions of all participating parties while preparing a draft intended to incorporate the objectives of the Action Agenda and reflect countries' key priorities.
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