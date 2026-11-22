Doha Hosts Talks Between Qatari Defense Minister, US Military Chief
(MENAFN) Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held discussions with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper in Doha on Saturday, focusing on matters of shared interest, according to Qatar’s Defense Ministry.
The ministry announced the meeting but did not disclose further information about the topics discussed or any outcomes.
Cooper’s visit to Qatar came after a meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, during which they addressed military cooperation and the latest regional developments.
The US military commander's regional tour comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue, with diplomatic negotiations remaining at a standstill over disagreements concerning maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, confrontations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement have intensified, with the group carrying out missile and drone operations targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and other locations across the kingdom.
The ministry announced the meeting but did not disclose further information about the topics discussed or any outcomes.
Cooper’s visit to Qatar came after a meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, during which they addressed military cooperation and the latest regional developments.
The US military commander's regional tour comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue, with diplomatic negotiations remaining at a standstill over disagreements concerning maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, confrontations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement have intensified, with the group carrying out missile and drone operations targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and other locations across the kingdom.
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