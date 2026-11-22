MENAFN - Gulf Times) Two active volcanoes in Indonesia erupted hours apart late Saturday and early Sunday, sending ash plumes hundreds of meters into the sky and prompting authorities to urge residents and tourists to stay clear of restricted areas.

Mount Ibu in North Maluku province erupted at 9:34 p.m. local time on Saturday, with the eruption lasting 62 seconds and producing a gray ash plume that rose about 400 meters above the summit, reaching an altitude of approximately 1,725 meters above sea level. The plume drifted southwest, Indonesia's Geological Agency said.

About four hours later, Mount Semeru in East Java erupted at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, with the activity lasting 97 seconds and sending a dense gray ash plume about 200 meters above the summit, reaching approximately 3,876 meters above sea level. The plume also drifted southwest, the agency said.

Authorities urged residents and tourists to strictly observe exclusion zones and refrain from climbing either volcano. Local governments and disaster-response agencies were also advised to closely monitor volcanic activity and follow official updates issued by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

Both Mount Ibu and Mount Semeru are among Indonesia's active volcanoes and are subject to continuous monitoring by Indonesian authorities.