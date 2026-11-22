MENAFN - Gulf Times) The European Space Agency (ESA) announced the successful insertion of the joint ESA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo mission into orbit around Mercury, marking a major milestone in the mission's nearly eight-year journey to the innermost planet of the Solar System.

ESA said its mission control team at the European Space Operations Center (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany, confirmed the successful orbit insertion after receiving signals from the spacecraft and analyzing the initial data.

The maneuver involved firing four thrusters on ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) to slow the spacecraft stack sufficiently for Mercury's gravity to capture it into orbit. The spacecraft initially entered an elliptical polar orbit measuring approximately 590 by 11,640 kilometers.

BepiColombo comprises two scientific orbiters: ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO), which will study the planet's surface, interior and composition, and JAXA's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio), which will investigate Mercury's magnetic environment and magnetosphere. The two orbiters are currently traveling together and are scheduled to separate on December 9-10, after which BepiColombo will become the first mission to operate two spacecraft in orbit around Mercury simultaneously.

Following separation, Mio will enter its science orbit, while MPO will carry out additional maneuvers to reach its own final science orbit in March 2027. The mission's science phase is scheduled to begin in April 2027.

Launched on October 20, 2018, BepiColombo has traveled nearly 10 billion kilometers through the inner Solar System and completed nine planetary flybys, including one of Earth, two of Venus and six of Mercury, as part of its complex trajectory toward the planet.

The mission is designed to conduct a comprehensive study of Mercury, including its surface, composition, interior, magnetic field and magnetosphere, helping scientists better understand the planet's formation and evolution as well as the broader evolution of the Solar System.

BepiColombo is the second mission to orbit Mercury and, once MPO and Mio separate, will be the first to place two spacecraft in orbit around the planet at the same time.

BepiColombo European Space Agency