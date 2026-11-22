Drone Strikes Hit Russia, Ukraine; 14 Feared Trapped in Rubble
(MENAFN) Drone attacks and other strikes struck several regions of Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, leaving casualties on both sides as Moscow and Kyiv issued conflicting accounts of the fighting.
Rescuers race to reach 14 in Kyiv region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that search-and-rescue teams were still working in the town of Dymer, in the Kyiv region, after a Russian drone strike partially destroyed an entrance section of a five-story residential building. Nine people have been evacuated and a fire is under control, he said. Fourteen others have not been reached and may still be trapped under the rubble.
Zelenskyy also reported that a child was injured when Russian aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.
Over the past week, he said, 20 Ukrainian regions came under attack, with Russia firing roughly 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs and 165 missiles of various types. A significant share of the missiles were ballistic, Zelenskyy said, including North Korean-made weapons that he claimed Russia is helping Pyongyang modernize.
He pressed for stronger Ukrainian air defenses and urged the US to approve the transfer of Patriot air defense missiles already paid for by partner countries through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
Russia reports deaths and injuries across border regions
In Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed and six injured over the previous 24 hours, the regional emergency response headquarters said on the Russian social media platform Max.
Three people were injured in the Kursk region, according to the regional governor. In the Bryansk region, a drone hit a cyclist, who was taken to the hospital, regional governor Egor Kovalchuk said.
In Russia's Krasnodar region, five people were injured Sunday by falling debris from unmanned aerial vehicles, the regional emergency response headquarters said. Four were hurt in the settlement of Afipsky and one in the village of Medvedovskaya, it said in a statement. In Afipsky, the roofs and windows of 13 private houses were damaged. One private house in Medvedovskaya also had its windows damaged.
Media reports suggested a regional headquarters of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia) on Cherkasskaya Street in Krasnodar may have been targeted. Regional authorities had not commented on the reports.
Moscow says it hit energy, port targets
In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on energy and port infrastructure and on vessels used to support Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry named the 330-kilovolt Pravoberezhna power station in Zaporizhzhia, port infrastructure in Kiliya in the Odesa region, and a dry cargo vessel northeast of Odesa.
According to the ministry, the facilities and vessel supplied electricity to Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises or carried military and dual-use cargo for Ukrainian forces.
Casualty figures and descriptions of the incidents came from Russian and Ukrainian authorities and could not be independently verified.
Rescuers race to reach 14 in Kyiv region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that search-and-rescue teams were still working in the town of Dymer, in the Kyiv region, after a Russian drone strike partially destroyed an entrance section of a five-story residential building. Nine people have been evacuated and a fire is under control, he said. Fourteen others have not been reached and may still be trapped under the rubble.
Zelenskyy also reported that a child was injured when Russian aircraft dropped guided aerial bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.
Over the past week, he said, 20 Ukrainian regions came under attack, with Russia firing roughly 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs and 165 missiles of various types. A significant share of the missiles were ballistic, Zelenskyy said, including North Korean-made weapons that he claimed Russia is helping Pyongyang modernize.
He pressed for stronger Ukrainian air defenses and urged the US to approve the transfer of Patriot air defense missiles already paid for by partner countries through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
Russia reports deaths and injuries across border regions
In Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed and six injured over the previous 24 hours, the regional emergency response headquarters said on the Russian social media platform Max.
Three people were injured in the Kursk region, according to the regional governor. In the Bryansk region, a drone hit a cyclist, who was taken to the hospital, regional governor Egor Kovalchuk said.
In Russia's Krasnodar region, five people were injured Sunday by falling debris from unmanned aerial vehicles, the regional emergency response headquarters said. Four were hurt in the settlement of Afipsky and one in the village of Medvedovskaya, it said in a statement. In Afipsky, the roofs and windows of 13 private houses were damaged. One private house in Medvedovskaya also had its windows damaged.
Media reports suggested a regional headquarters of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia) on Cherkasskaya Street in Krasnodar may have been targeted. Regional authorities had not commented on the reports.
Moscow says it hit energy, port targets
In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on energy and port infrastructure and on vessels used to support Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry named the 330-kilovolt Pravoberezhna power station in Zaporizhzhia, port infrastructure in Kiliya in the Odesa region, and a dry cargo vessel northeast of Odesa.
According to the ministry, the facilities and vessel supplied electricity to Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises or carried military and dual-use cargo for Ukrainian forces.
Casualty figures and descriptions of the incidents came from Russian and Ukrainian authorities and could not be independently verified.
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