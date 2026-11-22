MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Senator Omar Razzaz took part in the "Med Dialogues 2026" conference hosted by Naples, Italy, from Nov. 19 to 21, alongside government officials, ministers, and representatives of int'l institutions, parliaments, research centers, and the private sector from European and Mediterranean basin countries.

Organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int'l Cooperation in cooperation with the Italian Institute for Int'l Political Studies (ISPI), the conference is among the leading int'l forums held to examine the future of the Mediterranean region.

The forum's 12th edition focused on security and economic stability, geopolitical challenges, energy security, trade corridors, regional cooperation, digital transitions, and ways to strengthen Euro-Mediterranean partnership.

Razzaz spoke as a keynote speaker in the main session, themed: "Digitalization and New Technologies: Toward Building Cooperation in the Mediterranean," and delivered an intervention, titled "Digital Rent as a Transformer of the Global Order." In his intervention, he addressed shifts triggered by digital technology in the structure of the global economy, balances of power, and int'l relations, noting that digital technology has become infrastructure underpinning economic and service activities.

He warned of risks from relying on foreign technology companies, including sudden spikes in digital service costs, growing monopolies, and limited regulation and accountability, urging countries to strengthen digital capabilities and develop regulatory frameworks that ensure competitiveness and protect economic and technological decision-making autonomy.

On the sidelines of the conference, Razzaz met with Italian Senator Maurizio Gasparri, chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Italian Senate, discussing issues of common interest.

The conference concluded by calling for continuing dialogue and cooperation to address regional and int'l challenges and bolster stability and connectivity across the Mediterranean.

//Petra// NQ