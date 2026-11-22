MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) is working with the government to facilitate the listing and trading of green, blue and sustainability bonds and is examining how sukuk could help finance businesses and the public sector, JSC Board of Commissioners Chair Imad Abu Haltam said.

Abu Haltam outlined the efforts at a dialogue in Amman organized by the commission and the Ministry of Investment to explore how the capital market could help finance strategic national projects. He pointed out that the government announced about 40 projects valued at nearly $15 billion at last week's Jordan–EU Investment Conference.

The projects span priority areas under the Royal Vision, including water, energy, transportation, the digital economy, data centers and the circular economy, Abu Haltam said. He said they offer opportunities to deepen economic partnerships with the European Union and the private sector.

Green, blue and sustainability bonds could complement conventional bank financing, including syndicated loans, by helping fund renewable energy, transportation and other projects with environmental and development benefits, he said. Sukuk, an Islamic finance instrument, could provide another source of funding for companies and public entities.

The session, titled "Enhancing Investment Through the Jordanian Capital Market," also examined ways to diversify investment fund products and expand equity financing through initial public offerings, the commission said in a statement Sunday. Participants included representatives of domestic and international investment funds, licensed financial services companies, international financial institutions and organizations involved in investment and capital market development.

Abu Haltam said the existing legislative and regulatory framework allows companies to raise capital by issuing bonds or by converting to public shareholding companies and listing on the Amman Stock Exchange, where investors can buy and trade their shares. He said the commission is also working with the government to facilitate the listing and trading of shares in relevant companies.

A broader range of financing instruments would give Jordanian companies more options to fund their operations and help channel investment into national projects, supporting the Economic Modernization Vision, he said.

The session also showcased investment opportunities and gave investors and other stakeholders a chance to discuss potential projects. The commission said the dialogue aimed to broaden the investor base, strengthen ties with the EU and help advance projects that support long-term development.

Abu Haltam said the commission would continue developing the market's legislative and regulatory framework and strengthening corporate governance, disclosure requirements and investor protection.

He said government economic policies, legislative developments and investment in digital infrastructure at the Amman Stock Exchange and the Securities Depository Center had supported the exchange's strong performance in recent months. He added that these developments could improve market efficiency and expand its role in financing major projects across economic sectors.

//Petra// AJ