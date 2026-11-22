MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) announced on Sunday a strategic investment in the first closing of Lunara Partners' venture capital fund, alongside leading institutional investors and international investment funds, in a move aimed at expanding promising Jordanian technology companies' access to capital, expertise and regional and global markets.

The announcement came during an event attended by investors, entrepreneurs and key figures from Jordan's and the region's entrepreneurship ecosystems. The investment forms part of the second phase of ISSF's strategy to attract regional and international capital and investment partnerships despite geopolitical challenges in the region. It also reflects growing investor confidence in Jordan's technological capabilities and the ability of its entrepreneurs to build globally competitive companies, while expanding opportunities for financing, growth and international expansion.

ISSF CEO Mohammad Muhtaseb said the investment in Lunara Partners reaffirms the fund's strategy to deepen the venture capital market and expand partnerships with experienced investment funds capable of supporting the growth and expansion of Jordanian startups. "Our ability to build these partnerships and attract high-quality regional investment funds despite geopolitical challenges reflects the strength of Jordan's entrepreneurship ecosystem and growing confidence in its capabilities," Muhtaseb said.

Lunara Partners co-founder and managing partner Said Murad welcomed the partnership with ISSF, highlighting the fund's pivotal role in strengthening Jordan's position on the regional innovation and technology investment map. "We believe Jordan does not lack talent or ambitious ideas. What it needs are more bridges connecting these capabilities with capital, expertise and global markets. That is precisely what we aim to build through Lunara," Murad said.

//Petra// AJ