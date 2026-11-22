MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday reached JD8.2 million across 3.8 million shares traded through 3,294 transactions.

The general share price index closed down 0.88 percent to 3,993 points.

By sector, the services index fell 1.16 percent, the financial index declined 0.76 percent, and the industrial index dropped 0.68 percent.

Comparing closing prices of the 95 traded companies with their previous closings, 15 companies saw share price gains and 57 recorded declines.

//Petra// NQ