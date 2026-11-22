France Slams EU Budget Draft as "Very Disappointing"
(MENAFN) France on Saturday torpedoed a compromise draft of the European Union's 2028-2034 budget, accusing European Council President Antonio Costa of failing to safeguard farmers' incomes, while Germany dismissed the same text as too costly.
The Elysee Palace called the draft "very disappointing" and said the text "does not constitute a basis for an agreement." Paris argued the plan falls short on the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy, with income protections for farmers the central grievance.
Costa's proposal trims €204 billion ($224 billion) from the initial blueprint of the European Commission, bringing the seven-year spending ceiling to roughly €1.781 trillion. The original plan stood at about €2 trillion. In current prices, the revised package is roughly 10% smaller.
Berlin: cuts still too shallow
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also turned down the compromise, saying the reductions do not go far enough. He called it a "first step" but insisted total spending remains unacceptably high.
The pressure for deeper cuts has been building. In October, Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, tabled €140 billion in reductions. Germany, the Netherlands and other capitals demanded far more.
Border funding doubles, member states pay more
Under Costa's latest draft, spending on migration management and border security would double. Member states' average contributions would rise from 0.80% to 0.82% of gross domestic product.
Digital tax risks US backlash
The draft also introduces a 3% digital services tax aimed at major technology companies. Costa said he would examine taxing crypto-assets as well.
Several member states fear the digital levy could provoke retaliation from the administration of US President Donald Trump.
Any long-term budget requires unanimous approval from all member states, plus the consent of the European Parliament.
The Elysee Palace called the draft "very disappointing" and said the text "does not constitute a basis for an agreement." Paris argued the plan falls short on the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy, with income protections for farmers the central grievance.
Costa's proposal trims €204 billion ($224 billion) from the initial blueprint of the European Commission, bringing the seven-year spending ceiling to roughly €1.781 trillion. The original plan stood at about €2 trillion. In current prices, the revised package is roughly 10% smaller.
Berlin: cuts still too shallow
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also turned down the compromise, saying the reductions do not go far enough. He called it a "first step" but insisted total spending remains unacceptably high.
The pressure for deeper cuts has been building. In October, Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, tabled €140 billion in reductions. Germany, the Netherlands and other capitals demanded far more.
Border funding doubles, member states pay more
Under Costa's latest draft, spending on migration management and border security would double. Member states' average contributions would rise from 0.80% to 0.82% of gross domestic product.
Digital tax risks US backlash
The draft also introduces a 3% digital services tax aimed at major technology companies. Costa said he would examine taxing crypto-assets as well.
Several member states fear the digital levy could provoke retaliation from the administration of US President Donald Trump.
Any long-term budget requires unanimous approval from all member states, plus the consent of the European Parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment