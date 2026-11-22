MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Muhammad Bilal Yasir

The Health Department in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suspended the salaries of 157 employees and dismissed 20 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) over prolonged absenteeism and negligence in performing their duties.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Bajaur Dr Gohar Ayub, several administrative measures have been taken over the past month against employees found absent from duty, neglecting their responsibilities and violating departmental discipline.

He said six Medical Officers (Grade 17) have been relieved of their duties in Bajaur and directed to report to the Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two nurses (Grade 16) have also been transferred out of the district.

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The DHO said salaries of 157 employees have been stopped, while disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them under the Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) rules. Additionally, 20 Lady Health Workers were dismissed last month due to prolonged absenteeism.

Dr Gohar Ayub said government employees are paid to serve the public, not to remain at home while drawing salaries from the public exchequer. He clarified that the action is not aimed at targeting individuals but seeks to ensure staff attendance, transparency, accountability and improved healthcare services in government hospitals.

He added that indiscriminate action against absenteeism, negligence and misuse of government resources would continue.

The action against absent and so-called ghost employees in Bajaur is also being carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Fareed Afridi, who had taken notice of reports about employees in the Health and Education departments remaining absent for extended periods or existing only on official records.

Following the directives, the relevant departments began compiling lists of absent and ghost employees.

A senior clerk of the Health Department, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that most of the allegedly absent and ghost employees belong to lower-grade staff and teaching positions, with some reportedly belonging to influential families. However, no final official figures are available in this regard.