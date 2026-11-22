MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai has termed the government's import and export policies outdated, saying they are failing to meet the country's needs and benefiting only a specific group rather than the general public.

Expressing concerns over the possible export of sugar, he warned that the move could trigger another crisis. He recalled that Pakistan had previously exported sugar only to import it later at higher prices.

He questioned what guarantees the government could offer to prevent another sugar shortage, adding that the government had neither a clear policy nor a vision.

Yousafzai also criticised long queues at CNG stations and the government's failure to import cheaper gas from Iran. However, he welcomed efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States.

Questioning government spending amid the economic crisis, he said it was unwise to spend millions of rupees on renovating ministers' residences while failing to reduce official expenses.

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Referring to the Iranian president's decision to reduce electricity consumption at his residence, Yousafzai asked why Pakistani rulers could not cut their own expenses.

Commenting on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, he remarked that his "software also seems to have been updated", saying he previously levelled allegations against Maulana Fazlur Rehman but now speaks about him with respect.

On the establishment of new provinces, Yousafzai said creating smaller provinces would not weaken the country, adding that PTI had never opposed the formation of new provinces.

He maintained that the party's position on the issue was clear and principled, and that smaller administrative units would help resolve people's basic problems.

He further said anyone advocating the creation of new provinces should speak directly to PTI founder Imran Khan.