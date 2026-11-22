MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

The ministry noted that the period was marked not by a single high-profile strike, but by sustained operations targeting various components of Russia's military system.

Ukrainian forces attacked facilities essential to fuel production and supply, military transportation, drone operations, strategic infrastructure protection, and equipment maintenance.

One of the main areas of Ukrainian operations was the systematic targeting of Russia's oil infrastructure.

During the night of November 16, Ukraine's Defence Forces attacked the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

The strikes hit the AT-4, AT-5, and AT-6 primary oil-processing units, as well as the facility's motor gasoline production complex.

The refinery has an annual processing capacity of approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil. Its geographical location makes it important for supplying Russian forces operating in the southern direction and in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian drones also attacked Russia's Rostov region. Fires broke out at four industrial facilities in the city of Azov.

That same day, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck three oil depots in Azov, Rostov region: Flash Energy, Transit-Express, and Azovskaya.

These facilities perform different functions within the fuel supply chain:



Flash Energy provides storage and distribution of petroleum products.

Transit-Express operates as a transshipment terminal, allowing fuel to be transferred from railway transport to road vehicles. Azovskaya has substantial storage and transshipment capacity.

Thus, the attacks targeted not only fuel production facilities but also infrastructure used to store, distribute, and deliver petroleum products to consumers.

During the following night, November 17, Ukrainian forces struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan.

The facility is located approximately 1,500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border and has an oil-processing capacity of around 10 million tonnes annually.

It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, lubricants, and petrochemical products.

Explosions were heard and a fire broke out at the complex following the strike.

Also on November 17, operators of Ukraine's 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center reported striking the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim refinery in Ufa.

The facility is part of the Ufa oil-refining complex, which has a combined processing capacity of approximately 23.5 million tonnes of oil annually.

However, the extent of damage to the refinery requires separate confirmation.

During the night of November 18, Ukrainian forces struck the Ilsky refinery again and also attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai.

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According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the tank farm at the Ilsky refinery was hit, while an oil-processing unit was struck at the Afipsky refinery.

The extent of the damage at Ilsky was subsequently clarified: one RVS-5000 storage tank was destroyed, while eight other tanks of various capacities were damaged.

A section of the oil pipeline, technical buildings, and a warehouse building were also damaged.

Another significant operation took place on November 19, when Ukrainian forces struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.

This is one of the key facilities in Russia's oil transportation system. It receives and blends oil from different regions before directing it to refineries and into the Druzhba main oil pipeline system.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three RVSPA-50,000 storage tanks at the Kaleykino-1 oil pumping station were confirmed hit.

One tank caught fire, while two others were damaged. Each tank has a storage capacity of up to 50,000 cubic metres of oil.

The significance of this strike extends beyond local infrastructure. The facility is a major hub connecting oil production, refining, and subsequent transportation.

Disrupting such facilities creates additional difficulties for the operation of the entire oil supply chain.

Another important area of operations involved transportation infrastructure used by the Russian military to supply its occupation forces.

During the night of November 16, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck the Kerch Bridge, which connects temporarily occupied Crimea with mainland Russia.

Following the attack, traffic across the bridge was temporarily suspended, and damage to its structures and roadway was reported.

The attack continued during the night of November 17, when the collapse of a road arch was reported.

This incident demonstrated how difficult it is for Russia to guarantee the security of even infrastructure it has spent years portraying as heavily protected.

Another strike against the Kerch Bridge took place during the night of November 19.

This time, Ukraine's Missile Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defence Forces, used Neptune coastal missile systems operated by the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the General Staff, the target was hit, traffic across the bridge was suspended, and the railway tracks were damaged.

The military significance of these strikes is primarily linked to the bridge's role as a major transportation artery used by Russia to deliver fuel, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment to occupied Crimea and further toward the southern front.

“The Kerch Bridge is not the only supply route for Russian forces. However, disruptions to its operation increase the burden on alternative routes, complicate transportation planning, and create additional logistical constraints,” the Ministry of Defence emphasized.

These operations complemented earlier strikes against river crossings.

In particular:



On November 15, damage was confirmed to road bridges over the Siverskyi Donets River near Pryshyb in Luhansk region and over the Mius River near Taganrog in Rostov region.

Earlier, on November 14, a bridge over the Mius Estuary near Lakedemonivka was struck.

During the night of November 18, a road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets near Stanytsia Luhanska was attacked. During the night of November 21, the General Staff reported another strike against a road bridge over the same river in the Luhansk area.

Essentially, Ukraine's forces are systematically creating obstacles along routes used by the Russian military to move personnel, fuel, ammunition, and equipment.

Operations against Russian air defence systems, electronic warfare equipment, and military command infrastructure were equally important.

On November 17, the General Staff reported strikes against ten Russian radar systems and electronic warfare stations.

In particular, two electronic warfare stations were hit: one near Yakovenkove in temporarily occupied Crimea and another near Pryazovske in Krasnodar Krai.

These facilities are important components of Russia's system for detecting, tracking, and countering Ukrainian drones.

Disabling them can reduce the enemy's ability to detect aerial targets in time and interfere with their operations.

On November 19 and during the night of November 20, Ukraine's Defence Forces continued targeting Russian military infrastructure.

In Russia's Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces struck a Pantsir-S2 air defence missile and gun system.

The system is designed to protect military and infrastructure facilities against aerial threats, including drones and missiles.

Near Selydove in Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military drone command post.

Such centres coordinate drone operators, flight operations, and the deployment of UAVs against Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In addition, Russian military supply depots were struck near Rubizhne and Lysychansk in Luhansk region.

Near Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces hit a site where weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Another important result was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 20.

He reported that Ukraine's Defence Forces had struck three launchers belonging to Russian missile systems designed to fire ballistic weapons during a single night.

At the time of the announcement, the destruction of one target had been confirmed, while the results concerning the other two were still being assessed.

“This is particularly important given that Russia continues to use ballistic missiles to attack Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian facilities. Detecting and striking missile launchers directly affects the enemy's ability to prepare and carry out such attacks,” the ministry noted.

During the night of November 21, Ukraine's Defence Forces also struck an ammunition depot belonging to a Russian military unit near Pervomaiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Command posts belonging to Russian military units were hit near Pryshyb in Zaporizhzhia region and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region.

These targets form part of a broader picture: Ukrainian forces are not only attacking Russian weapons systems but also undermining the enemy's ability to command troops, accumulate resources, and coordinate military operations.

During the night of November 18, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian military repair base near Khomutovka in Russia's Kursk region.

Such facilities are responsible for repairing damaged armoured vehicles, cars, and other military equipment.

When Russia loses repair capacity, it loses not only a particular facility but also the ability to quickly return damaged equipment to service.

This increases the workload on other repair units and complicates the supply of operational equipment to frontline forces.

On November 18, the General Staff also reported the results of a strike against Russia's 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod region.

The attack had actually taken place on November 10, but its consequences were clarified later.

According to confirmed information, three Russian Aerospace Forces military transport aircraft were damaged, including a heavy Il-76 aircraft.

This is significant because military transport aviation plays an important role in moving personnel, equipment, cargo, and other resources over long distances.

Damage to aircraft and repair infrastructure limits Russia's ability to restore its aviation equipment and keep it operational.

The defining feature of Ukraine's operations during this period was their comprehensive impact on Russia's military machine.

War is not limited to direct clashes between military units along the frontline.

To continue offensive operations, the Russian military needs fuel, ammunition, functioning equipment, secure supply routes, communications, intelligence, and command systems.

It also requires air defence systems to protect military facilities and rear-area infrastructure.

These interconnected elements have all come under pressure from Ukrainian strikes.

The Ministry of Defence identifies five main effects:

Reduction of Russia's fuel and financial resources.

Strikes against refineries, oil depots, and pumping stations create problems at different stages of the fuel cycle, from production to storage and transportation.

This can complicate the supply of Russian military forces while also affecting the economic resources used to finance the war.

Disruption of military logistics.

Strikes against the Kerch Bridge and other crossings force Russia to seek alternative routes, change transportation arrangements, and spend more time delivering supplies.

For an army operating across a vast territory, even additional logistical difficulties can have significant consequences.

Weakening of air defence capabilities.

Strikes against air defence systems, radar installations, and electronic warfare stations create gaps in Russia's protective infrastructure.

This matters not only for individual attacks but also for future operations involving Ukrainian drone and missile systems.

Reduced ability to operate drones and command military forces.

Drone command posts, warehouses, and sites where military equipment and weapons are concentrated are important components of combat support.

Striking these facilities can disrupt coordination, reduce available resources, and complicate preparations for offensive operations.

Reduced ability to restore military capabilities.

Attacks against repair bases, aircraft repair facilities, and military transport aviation affect how quickly Russia can compensate for losses, return equipment to service, and move resources.

Importantly, these effects do not occur independently.

Damage to fuel infrastructure affects logistics. Disrupted logistics complicate the supply of military units. Weakened air defence creates additional opportunities for subsequent strikes. Meanwhile, the destruction of repair and command capabilities makes it more difficult for Russia to restore its military system after suffering losses.

The events of November 16–21 demonstrate that Ukraine's Defence Forces continue to target not only direct military objectives but also the infrastructure that enables Russia to wage war.

From oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai and Bashkortostan to an oil pumping station in Tatarstan, from the Kerch Bridge to ammunition depots, command posts, air defence systems, and repair facilities, Ukrainian strikes have affected multiple levels of Russia's military system.

This does not mean that every strike automatically shuts down a facility or prevents the Russian military from carrying out a particular task. The extent of damage and the time required for repairs vary from one target to another.

However, the cumulative effect of these operations is that Russia must devote more resources to protection, restoration, logistical adjustments, and compensating for its losses.

Ukraine's strategy is not limited to destroying Russian military assets directly on the battlefield. It also seeks to systematically deprive the Russian military of the resources, routes, and capabilities that allow it to continue fighting.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the night of November 22, drones reportedly struck the Main Directorate of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardiya) in Krasnodar Krai, where a fire may have broken out, according to media reports.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine / Ukrinform