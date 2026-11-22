The Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School hosted a concert titled "Two Arts, One Soul" (İki sənət, bir ruh) as part of the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival, featuring young Azerbaijani vocalists based in Russia.

The concert brought together international competition laureates Milana Humbatzade and Dinara Makhmudova, offering audiences an opportunity to discover emerging talents in classical vocal music, according to Trend.

The event reflected one of the festival's central objectives: supporting young performers, encouraging their professional development and providing opportunities to showcase their abilities on the international classical music stage.

Both singers, who share Azerbaijani cultural roots, have pursued their musical education and careers abroad.

Young vocalists showcase their talent

Dinara Makhmudova, born in St. Petersburg, graduated from the Jan Deyl Conservatory in Prague, Czech Republic, and is currently studying at the Russian State Specialized Academy of Arts.

As a visually impaired performer, Makhmudova has continued to develop her professional musical career, demonstrating her dedication to classical vocal performance.

Milana Humbatzade, born in Baku and raised in Orenburg, Russia, is a student at the Rostropovich Institute of Arts and a laureate of international music competitions.

Having studied music since childhood, Humbatzade has described opera singing as a profession she always aspired to pursue.

The evening featured a diverse repertoire of classical and vocal compositions by George Frideric Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonín Dvořák, George Gershwin, Gioachino Rossini, Muslim Magomayev, Claude Debussy, Gara Garayev, Said Rustamov and other composers.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, the festival's founder and artistic director, also participated in the concert programme.

Festival marks two major milestones

The 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th birthday of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career.

Running from September 7 to December 7, 2026, the festival spans three months and features approximately 30 musical and cultural events.

Its programme includes concerts and performances in Baku, various regions of Azerbaijan and international venues across Europe.

Organizers describe it as the first classical arts festival of this scale and duration held in Azerbaijan.

The festival is scheduled to conclude with a final concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 7.