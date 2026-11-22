MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone that was launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki announced.

The coalition previously shot down a Houthi ballistic missile that was headed towards Saudi Arabia's western region, as well as two drones and other ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom's southern region and capital city.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's western region.

This is the fourth interception of Houthi attacks in the last 24 hours, as the coalition has also destroyed two drones and three other ballistic missiles heading toward southern Saudi Arabia and its capital Riyadh. There has been no official statement on casualties or damage.

*the cover image does not represent the on-site incident.