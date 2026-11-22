MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ANTALYA (Turkiye), Nov 22 (NNN-dpa) – The EU has rejected the latest draft for the final declaration of the COP31 climate conference in Turkey, Irish Climate Minister Darragh O'Brien said on Sunday, citing the lack of an explicit reference to fossil fuels in the document, reported German news agency (dpa).

The announcement by Ireland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, sharply increases doubt as to whether delegates at this year's UN Climate Change Conference can still reach consensus on a final document to outline what they plan to do to mitigate the effects of global warming.

Time is running out, with this year's COP, originally due to end on Friday, already the longest-running climate change summit as talks continued on Sunday afternoon.

Frustration had been rising among some countries over the latest draft declarations circulated by the COP presidency, which did not explicitly mention plans to phase out oil, gas and coal, a demand that has faced headwinds from oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia.

"It is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuel either," O'Brien said.

--NNN-dpa