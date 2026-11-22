Eisenkot Slams Ben-Gvir, Smotrich Over 'Jewish Terrorism' Arson
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot branded arson attacks by settlers in the occupied West Bank "Jewish terrorism," accusing Cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich of provoking violence against Palestinians.
Eisenkot made the remarks in a post on the US social media platform X, responding to overnight attacks in which settlers set fire to property in several Palestinian villages across the territory.
He said the attacks constitute “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word," Eisenkot wrote.
“The actions led by (National Security Minister) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister) Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the area to the brink of unchecked anarchy," he added.
Eisenkot called on the Israeli government and security establishment to "use every tool at their disposal – including administrative detention and targeted operations by the Shin Bet – to stop the rioters and impose harsh sanctions on them."
Settler presence
Roughly 750,000 settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. The settlements are illegal under international law.
October data
The Israeli army and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks in October, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. Of those, 1,764 incidents were attributed to the army and 1,369 to settlers.
Escalating violence
The latest assaults come amid a rise in attacks by the Israeli army and settlers on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.
Eisenkot made the remarks in a post on the US social media platform X, responding to overnight attacks in which settlers set fire to property in several Palestinian villages across the territory.
He said the attacks constitute “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word," Eisenkot wrote.
“The actions led by (National Security Minister) Ben-Gvir and (Finance Minister) Smotrich in the West Bank have brought the area to the brink of unchecked anarchy," he added.
Eisenkot called on the Israeli government and security establishment to "use every tool at their disposal – including administrative detention and targeted operations by the Shin Bet – to stop the rioters and impose harsh sanctions on them."
Settler presence
Roughly 750,000 settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. The settlements are illegal under international law.
October data
The Israeli army and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks in October, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. Of those, 1,764 incidents were attributed to the army and 1,369 to settlers.
Escalating violence
The latest assaults come amid a rise in attacks by the Israeli army and settlers on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.
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