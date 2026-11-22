Israeli Settlers Torch Vehicles in 4 West Bank Villages as Attacks Surge
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers attacked four Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank in the early hours of Sunday, setting vehicles and an agricultural structure on fire, local sources said. No injuries were reported.
In Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, settlers burned Palestinian vehicles and spray-painted hostile slogans, sources told Anadolu.
Vehicles were also set ablaze in the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, and in the village of Deir al-Sudan, northwest of the city.
In the northern Salfit governorate, local sources said settlers burned an agricultural room in the village of Deir Ballut.
October data
The Israeli army and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks in October, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. The data attributed 1,764 of those incidents to the army and 1,369 to settlers.
Escalating violence
Sunday's attacks come amid a rise in assaults by the Israeli army and settlers on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023.
The assaults have included killings, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson attacks on mosques and vehicles, bulldozing of farmland, restrictions on farmers' access to their fields, forced displacement of Palestinian communities, and settlement expansion.
In Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah, settlers burned Palestinian vehicles and spray-painted hostile slogans, sources told Anadolu.
Vehicles were also set ablaze in the town of Kafr Malik, northeast of Ramallah, and in the village of Deir al-Sudan, northwest of the city.
In the northern Salfit governorate, local sources said settlers burned an agricultural room in the village of Deir Ballut.
October data
The Israeli army and settlers carried out 3,133 attacks in October, according to data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. The data attributed 1,764 of those incidents to the army and 1,369 to settlers.
Escalating violence
Sunday's attacks come amid a rise in assaults by the Israeli army and settlers on Palestinians and their property across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023.
The assaults have included killings, demolitions of homes and other structures, arson attacks on mosques and vehicles, bulldozing of farmland, restrictions on farmers' access to their fields, forced displacement of Palestinian communities, and settlement expansion.
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