Bahrain Seeks UN Action, Compensation Over Iranian Attacks
(MENAFN) Bahrain called on Sunday for Iran to face international accountability and provide full compensation for the damage caused by attacks against the kingdom, while urging the UN Security Council to take decisive measures in response.
In a statement, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry dismissed Tehran’s explanations for the strikes, emphasizing that the industrial facility recently targeted was a civilian site.
The ministry accused Iran of exploiting disagreements with other countries to justify attacks on Bahraini territory, placing civilian lives at risk and infringing on the kingdom’s sovereignty.
It also stressed that Bahrain retains the right to take defensive measures, either independently or alongside its allies, whenever and wherever it considers necessary.
The statement came after Iranian attacks on Saturday sparked a fire at an industrial facility, resulting in property damage but no reported casualties, according to the Interior Ministry. Bahraini authorities issued several security warnings throughout the day, while the Bahrain Defense Force announced that it had intercepted multiple incoming attacks. Falling debris from the interceptions caused limited damage.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for destroying two US Patriot air defense radar systems located in Riffa and Awali during missile and drone operations.
Fars News Agency reported the Iranian military's claims and separately announced that the IRGC had targeted American military installations at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.
In a statement, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry dismissed Tehran’s explanations for the strikes, emphasizing that the industrial facility recently targeted was a civilian site.
The ministry accused Iran of exploiting disagreements with other countries to justify attacks on Bahraini territory, placing civilian lives at risk and infringing on the kingdom’s sovereignty.
It also stressed that Bahrain retains the right to take defensive measures, either independently or alongside its allies, whenever and wherever it considers necessary.
The statement came after Iranian attacks on Saturday sparked a fire at an industrial facility, resulting in property damage but no reported casualties, according to the Interior Ministry. Bahraini authorities issued several security warnings throughout the day, while the Bahrain Defense Force announced that it had intercepted multiple incoming attacks. Falling debris from the interceptions caused limited damage.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for destroying two US Patriot air defense radar systems located in Riffa and Awali during missile and drone operations.
Fars News Agency reported the Iranian military's claims and separately announced that the IRGC had targeted American military installations at Sheikh Isa and Juffair.
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