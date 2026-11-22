Gulf States Report Fresh Missile Interceptions as Iranian Attacks Escalate
(MENAFN) Missile and drone operations increased across the Gulf over the weekend, as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain announced new interceptions and reported attacks, while Iran claimed responsibility for strikes against American military facilities and the destruction of a surveillance drone.
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition announced early Sunday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi movement toward the western parts of the kingdom.
The incident came a day after coalition forces reported shooting down another Houthi-operated drone approaching the Riyadh region.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense issued a security warning concerning the Mecca region, calling on residents to remain alert and follow precautionary instructions amid the reported threat.
Bahrain
Bahrain's armed forces announced Saturday that their air defense systems had successfully intercepted multiple aerial attacks attributed to Iran, as authorities issued renewed warnings about potential security threats.
The Bahrain Defense Force said falling debris from the intercepted projectiles resulted in limited damage to property, with no casualties reported.
Separately, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed that an Iranian strike had sparked a fire at a civilian industrial facility, prompting emergency teams to respond and contain the blaze.
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led coalition announced early Sunday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi movement toward the western parts of the kingdom.
The incident came a day after coalition forces reported shooting down another Houthi-operated drone approaching the Riyadh region.
Meanwhile, Saudi Civil Defense issued a security warning concerning the Mecca region, calling on residents to remain alert and follow precautionary instructions amid the reported threat.
Bahrain
Bahrain's armed forces announced Saturday that their air defense systems had successfully intercepted multiple aerial attacks attributed to Iran, as authorities issued renewed warnings about potential security threats.
The Bahrain Defense Force said falling debris from the intercepted projectiles resulted in limited damage to property, with no casualties reported.
Separately, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed that an Iranian strike had sparked a fire at a civilian industrial facility, prompting emergency teams to respond and contain the blaze.
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