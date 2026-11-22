Fidan Says US-Iran Agreement Could Help Ease Global Economic Pressures
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed Saturday that reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran could play a major role in reducing worldwide economic pressures, extending beyond efforts to restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
"Hopefully it will succeed. We are also doing everything we can. A US-Iran agreement is not only important for opening the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it is important in the sense of rolling back global financial crises somewhat," Fidan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.
Highlighting the economic consequences of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Fidan warned that its impact on international markets was becoming increasingly severe.
"The economic burden brought by this war and lack of resolution is getting harder every day for many countries. It is heading toward having very destructive effects."
He explained that diplomatic communications concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for international energy transportation, were still underway, with the parties continuing to exchange proposals and demands despite the apparent stalemate in negotiations.
Fidan also confirmed that diplomatic mediation efforts remained ongoing, revealing that he had recently held discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about the situation.
Addressing possible solutions to tensions involving Tehran, the Turkish foreign minister proposed a two-pronged approach. He said Iran's nuclear program could be addressed through negotiations within the frameworks of the United States and the United Nations.
However, he argued that other regional disputes involving Iran should be handled through direct engagement among countries in the region, rather than involving external powers.
"Hopefully it will succeed. We are also doing everything we can. A US-Iran agreement is not only important for opening the Strait of Hormuz. In fact, it is important in the sense of rolling back global financial crises somewhat," Fidan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber.
Highlighting the economic consequences of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Fidan warned that its impact on international markets was becoming increasingly severe.
"The economic burden brought by this war and lack of resolution is getting harder every day for many countries. It is heading toward having very destructive effects."
He explained that diplomatic communications concerning the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for international energy transportation, were still underway, with the parties continuing to exchange proposals and demands despite the apparent stalemate in negotiations.
Fidan also confirmed that diplomatic mediation efforts remained ongoing, revealing that he had recently held discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about the situation.
Addressing possible solutions to tensions involving Tehran, the Turkish foreign minister proposed a two-pronged approach. He said Iran's nuclear program could be addressed through negotiations within the frameworks of the United States and the United Nations.
However, he argued that other regional disputes involving Iran should be handled through direct engagement among countries in the region, rather than involving external powers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment