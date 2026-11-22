Malaysia Taps UN, OIC, ASEAN After ICJ Genocide Ruling on Myanmar
(MENAFN) Malaysia said on Sunday it will take up the fallout from a landmark International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling against Myanmar with the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The court found Myanmar responsible for genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
"Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said Kuala Lumpur would work with international and regional bodies on issues stemming from the verdict, and that the findings align with Malaysia's stance on protecting vulnerable communities.
The ruling
On Thursday, the ICJ determined that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State. The court ordered the country to pay reparations to victims and to act to prevent further violations. The case was filed in 2019 by the West African nation of The Gambia.
According to the figures provided, the military campaign killed thousands of Rohingya and forced more than 1 million people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
"Malaysia will continue to advocate for a comprehensive and durable resolution to this protracted crisis, including actively engaging all relevant parties to implement concrete measures toward alleviating the plight of the Rohingya sheltered within its territory," the ministry said.
Rohingya in Malaysia
As of Sept. 30, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had registered 133,400 Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia. According to the figures provided, another 6,294 Rohingya were in immigration detention centers as of October.
UNHCR figures also showed that roughly 1.64 million Myanmar nationals had returned to Myanmar as of Sept. 30.
ASEAN and Myanmar's junta-led government
ASEAN has kept Myanmar's military leaders out of high-level meetings since the military ousted the country's elected government in 2021.
On Wednesday, Myanmar's military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing said his administration had decided to reconsider its relationship with ASEAN but would keep talking with member states. His comments came after an ASEAN leaders' meeting earlier this week in the Philippine capital, Manila.
At that meeting, the leaders said they could consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation if Naypyidaw made progress on the bloc's longstanding plan to resolve the crisis.
"Malaysia respects the ICJ judgment that Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya minority," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said Kuala Lumpur would work with international and regional bodies on issues stemming from the verdict, and that the findings align with Malaysia's stance on protecting vulnerable communities.
The ruling
On Thursday, the ICJ determined that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State. The court ordered the country to pay reparations to victims and to act to prevent further violations. The case was filed in 2019 by the West African nation of The Gambia.
According to the figures provided, the military campaign killed thousands of Rohingya and forced more than 1 million people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
"Malaysia will continue to advocate for a comprehensive and durable resolution to this protracted crisis, including actively engaging all relevant parties to implement concrete measures toward alleviating the plight of the Rohingya sheltered within its territory," the ministry said.
Rohingya in Malaysia
As of Sept. 30, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had registered 133,400 Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia. According to the figures provided, another 6,294 Rohingya were in immigration detention centers as of October.
UNHCR figures also showed that roughly 1.64 million Myanmar nationals had returned to Myanmar as of Sept. 30.
ASEAN and Myanmar's junta-led government
ASEAN has kept Myanmar's military leaders out of high-level meetings since the military ousted the country's elected government in 2021.
On Wednesday, Myanmar's military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing said his administration had decided to reconsider its relationship with ASEAN but would keep talking with member states. His comments came after an ASEAN leaders' meeting earlier this week in the Philippine capital, Manila.
At that meeting, the leaders said they could consider gradually restoring Myanmar's full political representation if Naypyidaw made progress on the bloc's longstanding plan to resolve the crisis.
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