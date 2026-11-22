MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana, B. M. Sandeep, arrived in Hyderabad to a warm welcome by the leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

TPCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders accorded him a warm welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

This is Sandeep's first visit to Hyderabad after being appointed as AICC in-charge by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 14.

MP Anil Yadav, Congress Working Committee member Vamshi Chand Reddy, former AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, Protocol Chairman and Government Advisor Harkara Venu Gopal and others were also present.

Sandeep drove to TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan to attend the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed Sandeep at the Gandhi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister, TPCC chief, ministers, MPs, MLAs and members of PAC extended their best wishes to Sandeep.

The new AICC in-charge, Chief Minister and TPCC president addressed the PAC meeting. They exhorted party leaders to work unitedly to further strengthen the organisation.

The meeting is also reportedly discussing the development works and welfare schemes undertaken by the Congress government during the last three years.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomed the new AICC in-charge.

He thanked Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi for appointing BM Sandeep as the in-charge.

Sandeep succeeded Meenakshi Natarajan as the in-charge.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, the Congress party achieved resounding victories in by-elections, as well as in Panchayat and municipal elections.

“We secured victories in 66 per cent of the Panchayat elections. We achieved an 85 per cent success rate in the municipal elections,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that the party achieved significant victories during Meenakshi Natarajan's tenure, he expressed his gratitude.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the party will gain further strength under Sandeep as the new in-charge.