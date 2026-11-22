MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) T.S. Sandhu interacted with students from Punjab studying in Delhi and encouraged them to realise their dreams through discipline and hard work, an official said on Sunday.

After the interaction at Lok Niwas, L-G Sandhu on social media platform X said, "Interacted with bright students from Punjab studying in Delhi at @LokNiwasDelhi, encouraging them to dream big while staying connected to their roots. Highlighted how sports build teamwork, discipline and leadership -- qualities that shape confident individuals and future leaders."

Earlier, the L-G took part in World Heritage Week celebrations at Mehrauli.

In a separate message on X, L-G Sandhu said, "An evening among Delhi's monuments, with music in the air. At Mehrauli Archaeological Park, during the World Heritage Week celebrations organised by @official_dda."

The Lieutenant Governor noted, "The evening came alive with the soulful violin recital by Ustad Johar Ali Khan, including a moving rendition of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Shabad, "Mitr Pyare Nu". Heritage is not only to be seen, but felt!"

In a message on X on Friday, L-G Sandhu said, "Delhi's timeless heritage lives on in its monuments, rich history and vibrant cultural traditions. Joined the World Heritage Week celebrations at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, organised by @official_dda in collaboration with INTACH Delhi Chapter, alongside citizens and heritage enthusiasts."

"The evening came alive with the soulful violin recital by Ustad Johar Ali Khan, including a moving rendition of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Shabad, 'Mitr Pyare Nu'," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor also said, "Guided by Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', preserving our heritage and nurturing citizens' pride in Delhi's cultural legacy are vital to building a vibrant, rooted and forward-looking capital."

Earlier on Thursday, as part of the World Heritage Week 2026 celebrations, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), organised a guided heritage walk for school students at Deer Park in Hauz Khas.

The initiative is part of DDA's ongoing efforts, under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, to promote the national capital's rich historical and cultural legacy and encourage greater public participation in its preservation, an official statement said.