MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on Sunday, came in support of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Israel, saying that the party supports Palestine's demand for a new state as well as Israel's right to live in peace.

This comes after former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the LoP for defending India's strategic relationship with Israel and supporting the continued defence purchases from the country.

Rahul Gandhi made the comments while speaking at the University of Chicago.

Speaking to IANS, Tharoor said: "Rahul Gandhi's stand is very clear. He says that the attack of October 7 was absolutely condemnable; it actually killed and hurt innocent civilians. But equally, the Israeli disproportionate response in Gaza has also hurt and killed a lot of civilians; it has affected their homes and livelihoods."

According to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, Rahul Gandhi has condemned Israel's actions "very much" in view of the conflict in Gaza.

"I don't see anything wrong in what Rahul Gandhi has said. He has made the point very clear, and I don't think that the Indian stand can be very different. We stand with the Palestinians in terms of their rights to have their own state and their own livelihood. We also stand with the Israeli right to live in peace and security."

However, Shashi Tharoor underlined that the remark doesn't mean that either should be killing civilians on the other side.

Earlier, in a social media post on X, former Kerala CM Vijayan accused Rahul Gandhi of adopting double standards.

"Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the University of Chicago expose the Congress party's glaring hypocrisy on Palestine. At a time when Gaza is witnessing one of the most devastating genocides of our time, with thousands of innocent children among its victims, he openly advocates stronger ties with Israel and arms purchases from a state responsible for their slaughter," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"His attempt to strike a diplomatic balancing act in the face of this catastrophe is indefensible. His pro-imperialist position also undermines the legacy of Nehru, whose foreign policy stood firmly against imperialism and in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle. There can be no balancing act when humanity is on trial," he added.