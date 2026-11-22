MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged students to embrace failures and shortcomings as an essential component of one's growth and advised them not to get overwhelmed by them and rather confront the challenges with full confidence and determination.

"It is not your circumstances, but your efforts that will determine your future," Rajnath Singh told the students at the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow earlier in the day.

The Defence Minister, invited as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony, spoke of the fast-changing and challenging global environment and asked the students to not to give up to adverse circumstances but rather taking on challenges with firm determination and learn from their own failures while also preparing themselves for evolving technologies.

He said that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) has fundamentally transformed the way we work and the youth therefore must acquire new skills and keep pace with technological advancements.

Citing an anecdote from the life of Swami Vivekananda, the Defence Minister recounted an incident in Varanasi where Vivekananda was surrounded by a troop of monkeys.

"As he continued to walk forward, the monkeys kept following him. But, when he turned around and confronted them, the monkeys immediately fled. This is what we should learn from this episode -- instead of fleeing from challenges, one should confront them," Rajnath Singh said.

The Union Minister also added that the youth's goals and dreams will shape the nation's future and therefore they should aspire big.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our (NDA) government is constantly working to create opportunities and an ecosystem where young people's talent can be channelled in the right direction and their dreams can take flight," he told the gathering of students.

He also called upon the youth to maintain a blend of modernity and traditions, emphasising that they are not opposite values but only complement and enrich each other.

"Staying connected to our traditions and cultural heritage does not hold us back, rather, it provides a foundation for moving forward. Our true strength lies in cherishing our roots while embracing modernity," he said.