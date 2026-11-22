From Punk turning on Rhodes to The Rock dropping Reigns, here are five turns that could define wwe Survivor Series WarGames and set up what comes next.

CM Punk is part of Team USA, which faces Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match. But he has been somewhat in the shadow of captain Cody Rhodes, and his own co-captain tag has only added to the sense of friction between the two. The Second City Saint could pick the worst possible moment to attack Rhodes, turn heel and cost his side the match.

Becky Lynch meets Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at the event. The Man has criticised Morgan for holding back the Judgment Day, and the remarks drew a cryptic response from Roxanne Perez. That could be the opening for The Prodigy to turn on Morgan and cost her the title in a moment nobody sees coming.

Flair has taken the worst of it during her feud with Jade Cargill and The Baddies, and the Women's WarGames match could follow the same pattern when the two sides meet. The Queen may finally snap and walk out mid-match, leaving her team badly short-handed.

Before Sikoa rejoined the Bloodline, he had serious problems with the group and even briefly sided with Royce Keys. With Keys and the 946 running RAW at the moment, Sikoa could stun everyone by turning on his family during the WarGames match and joining the other side.

The Bloodline could end up losing to the 946 in the WarGames match. That could bring The Rock, set to return at the event, out to drop his cousin Roman Reigns for failing the family. It would also lay the groundwork for the long-rumoured meeting between the two at WrestleMania 43 next year.