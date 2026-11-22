Sweet potatoes are an affordable winter favourite that offer impressive nutritional value. From supporting digestion to providing antioxidants, this budget-friendly vegetable makes a healthy addition to everyday meals.

You don't need expensive ingredients to make your winter meals nutritious. Sweet potatoes, available for approximately Rs 40, offer a combination of essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. Their natural sweetness and versatility also make them an easy addition to everyday cooking.

Sweet potatoes contain dietary fibre, which helps maintain regular bowel movements and supports digestive health. Fibre also nourishes beneficial bacteria in the gut. Including moderate portions in your meals can help improve overall digestive wellness.

The orange-fleshed variety gets its colour from beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This nutrient plays an important role in maintaining normal vision. Sweet potatoes also contain antioxidants that help protect cells from oxidative damage.

Purple sweet potatoes contain anthocyanins, plant compounds responsible for their distinctive colour. These antioxidants are being studied for their potential role in protecting cells against oxidative stress. They add nutritional variety to meals, although more research is needed to establish specific health benefits.

There are several simple ways to enjoy this seasonal vegetable. You can roast, steam, boil or bake sweet potatoes instead of relying on deep-fried preparations. Pairing them with vegetables, leafy greens and protein-rich foods can make your winter meals more balanced.