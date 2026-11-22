A fresh draft of the COP31 cover decision has kept a global goal to raise electricity's share of final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, but it has left out any direct reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels, exposing the deep divisions that continue to shape negotiations in Antalya.

The latest text, circulated on November 22 under the COP31 Presidency, remains under discussion and has not yet been formally adopted. While it preserves several major climate ambitions, it leaves unresolved questions around adaptation finance, implementation and the future role of fossil fuels in the global energy system.

One of the central provisions appears in paragraph 40(d), which calls for increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035. The measure is presented alongside efforts to expand clean energy deployment, improve energy efficiency, strengthen storage capacity and grid flexibility, scale up low-emission technologies and improve access to energy.

The draft also gives significant attention to carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). Paragraph 40(h) calls for accelerating deployment of the technology and establishing a collective aspiration to achieve gigatonne-scale deployment globally by 2035, particularly in sectors where emissions are difficult to reduce.

That emphasis has drawn criticism from climate advocates, who argue that the document elevates carbon capture without establishing a comparable commitment to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The issue has become one of the most controversial aspects of the negotiations. Earlier drafts released during the summit contained alternative proposals related to moving away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Those references were subsequently removed and are absent from the latest version.

The omission reflects the gap between countries seeking stronger language on fossil fuel phase-down or phaseout and those opposed to additional energy-sector commitments. Several nations have argued that national governments should retain the flexibility to determine their own energy pathways.

Finance and Support Continue to Divide Negotiators

Beyond energy debates, climate finance remains one of the largest obstacles to consensus.

Developing countries have repeatedly argued that ambitious climate goals cannot be achieved without predictable and adequate support from developed nations. The debate is closely tied to commitments established under the Paris Agreement, which places obligations on developed countries to provide financial resources for mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing economies.

The COP31 draft reiterates efforts to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 and highlights the need for scaled-up funding, including public finance, grants and highly concessional support. It also acknowledges challenges faced by developing countries, including debt burdens, limited fiscal space, high borrowing costs and difficulties accessing climate finance.

The text proposes an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance, which would be developed under the guidance of the COP31 and COP32 presidencies. However, it does not establish a specific funding figure.

That marks a departure from an earlier version of the draft, which proposed at least $120 billion per year for adaptation finance by 2035. The monetary target was later removed, leaving negotiators without agreement on either the amount required or the baseline from which future increases would be calculated.

The debate resurfaced during the closing plenary, where Ghana criticised the assessment of the previous $100 billion climate finance goal and questioned aspects of the negotiation process. Ghana argued that developing countries' reporting had not received sufficient consideration and said more work was needed before adoption of the text.

The document also retains support for the Loss and Damage Fund and calls for stronger coordination among funding arrangements, while encouraging efforts to provide adequate and predictable resources for vulnerable countries facing climate-related impacts.

Other sections address just transition pathways, recognising the need to ensure workers and communities are not left behind as economies shift towards lower-emission development. The text also maintains language on climate-related trade measures and their impact on international commerce, an issue that has become increasingly important for developing economies.

As negotiations entered their final stages, several countries and civil society groups expressed dissatisfaction with both the substance of the draft and the process that produced it. While COP31 President Murat Kurum told delegates that parties were closer than ever to agreement, significant disagreements over fossil fuels, adaptation finance and implementation mechanisms meant that the final outcome remained uncertain.