MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 84 to power Mumbai to a nine-wicket win over Chhattisgarh in their Group D match in Kolkata on Sunday, while Baroda and Kerala also registered victories in their respective fifth-round matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

Raghuvanshi top-scored for the domestic giants as he scored an unbeaten 84 from 63 balls to help Mumbai chase down the 160-run target with nine wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Musheer Khan also contributed well with an unbeaten 29 from 16 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter and opener Hardik Tamore also made 42 from 34 balls.

Earlier, Mumbai had bowled Chhattisgarh for 159 in 18.2 overs as Shivam Dube took three wickets, while Tushar Deshpande and Maxwell Swaminathan scalped two each. Captain Vikalp Tiwari top-scored with 41 from 18 balls, and Jayant Yadav (24) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (28) also made lower-order contributions, although Chhattisgarh were below par in the end as Mumbai won their fourth game of the season to stay on top of the group.

Elsewhere, Baroda beat Bengal in Group A in Mumbai to bag their fourth win in five matches to go on top of the group and push Rajasthan to the second spot. Baroda were asked to chase 173, and they did so with four wickets in hand and nine balls to spare.

Jitesh Sharma (54) and Shashwat Rawat (51) starred with strong half-centuries, while Shivalik Sharma (31) and Krunal Pandya (17) also put up handy knocks in the chase.

Jitesh held the innings and had a strong 77-run stand with Shashwat for the fourth wicket. Jitesh took Baroda closer to the win and was dismissed in the 17th over before Deepak Hooda (8*) and Bhanu Pania (6*) took the team home.

Kerala got the better of Puducherry in New Chandigarh in a Group C clash as they defended a strong 204 to win by 18 runs. Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen made 78 from 48 balls, while the other opener Rohan Kunnummal scored 59 from 35 deliveries to set up the big target.

No.3 Vishnu Vinod made 34 from 19, while captain Sanju Samson batted in the middle and made 17 from nine deliveries.

In the second innings, MD Nidheesh picked 4-39 in four overs, while Karthik B Nair, KM Asif and Muhammed Sharafuddeen shared the other four wickets that fell.

Puducherry No.4 Prasad Pawar gave Kerala a good run for money with his 67 from 41 balls, while Ankit Sharma (45 from 29) and Sagar Trivedi (34 from 19) also put hands up, but Puducherry could not hunt down the big total. Both teams have three wins in five matches in Group C.

In Indore, Delhi beat Haryana for a 43-run win while defending 232 in Group B. Opener and captain Priyansh Arya scored 62 from 40 balls, while Tejasvi Dahiya made a telling contribution of 95 from just 36 deliveries to put a massive total on the board.

In the second innings, Haryana were mostly playing catch-up behind the big total. Opener Yashvardhan Dalal scored 28, captain Ankit Rajesh Kumar made 32, while there were some contributions in the middle and lower order, but Haryana were restricted to 189/8 to fall short by 43 runs.

Delhi now have three wins in five matches and are second in Group B behind Saurashtra, while Haryana have two wins in five games and are fourth in the group.

Elsewhere, Hyderabad beat Uttarakhand by four wickets in Group D after chasing down 145 in Kolkata. Kodimela Himateja top-scored in the chase as he made 77 from 40 balls to take the team over the line within 15.3 overs.

Earlier, Yuvraj Chaudhary's 59 and Avneesh Sudha's 43 took Uttarakhand to 146 before they were bowled out in 19.2 overs. Hyderabad skipper Chama V Milind picked 4-25 in his four, while Chinntla Rakshan Readdi took 3-24 and Ajay Dev Goud scalped 2-24 in a strong bowling display.