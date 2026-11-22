Fidan Says Trilateral Summit Helps Prevent Global Tensions from Escalating
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia as "extraordinarily important" for containing international tensions, while dismissing suggestions that the gathering resembled the historic Yalta Conference held after World War II.
"Even if problems cannot be solved, it is extraordinarily important for such powers, nuclear powers, to come together, discuss certain issues, negotiate, and look each other in the eye to prevent things from getting worse," Fidan said during an interview with Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber on Saturday.
Discussing Thursday's meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, Fidan emphasized the value of direct communication between major global powers.
He explained that maintaining dialogue demonstrates a willingness among influential countries to prevent existing disputes from escalating, even when discussions do not immediately produce concrete agreements.
When questioned about comparisons between the meeting in Shenzhen and the 1945 Yalta Conference, during which Allied leaders discussed the international order following World War II, Fidan rejected the analogy, describing it as "Very exaggerated, in my view."
The Turkish foreign minister added that, based on briefings he received from officials who participated in the discussions, the summit did not involve detailed negotiations on specific issues.
"Even if problems cannot be solved, it is extraordinarily important for such powers, nuclear powers, to come together, discuss certain issues, negotiate, and look each other in the eye to prevent things from getting worse," Fidan said during an interview with Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber on Saturday.
Discussing Thursday's meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in China, Fidan emphasized the value of direct communication between major global powers.
He explained that maintaining dialogue demonstrates a willingness among influential countries to prevent existing disputes from escalating, even when discussions do not immediately produce concrete agreements.
When questioned about comparisons between the meeting in Shenzhen and the 1945 Yalta Conference, during which Allied leaders discussed the international order following World War II, Fidan rejected the analogy, describing it as "Very exaggerated, in my view."
The Turkish foreign minister added that, based on briefings he received from officials who participated in the discussions, the summit did not involve detailed negotiations on specific issues.
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