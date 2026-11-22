France Seeks 'Balanced' Israel Ties, Eyes Lebanon Security Role
(MENAFN) France wants a "balanced" and "functional" working relationship with Israel's next government, with security arrangements in southern Lebanon at the top of its agenda, French Minister Delegate for the Armed Forces Alice Rufo said Sunday.
"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J, according to French daily Le Parisien.
Rufo said President Emmanuel Macron favors dialogue with Israel and hopes talks can resume in a calmer climate than in recent years. France recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.
Lebanon security arrangements
France and its European partners have a part to play in building a security mechanism under the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Rufo said.
The clock is ticking. The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires Dec. 31. A US-brokered framework reached in June requires the disarmament of Hezbollah and a phased pullback of Israeli forces.
Progress has stalled, however. Obstacles to disarming Hezbollah and to deploying the Lebanese army in its place have fueled fears of a security vacuum once the UN mandate lapses. Israel's continued hold on positions in southern Lebanon has further complicated efforts to set up new arrangements.
Israeli government formation
Rufo spoke as Gadi Eisenkot pressed on with efforts to assemble Israel's next government. President Isaac Herzog gave him the task after the Oct. 27 parliamentary election failed to produce a clear winner.
Leaders of Israel's "change bloc," headed by Eisenkot, accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for another war with Iran. They alleged he wants to impose a state of emergency that could force a national unity government with him in it, keeping him in power.
Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges and could face prison if convicted. The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip during Israel's military offensive that began in October 2023.
"I hope the period opening up with Israel will allow us to resume a balanced, functional working relationship, particularly on my priorities concerning Lebanon, where we need dialogue with Israel so that Lebanon's sovereignty can be preserved," Rufo told Radio J, according to French daily Le Parisien.
Rufo said President Emmanuel Macron favors dialogue with Israel and hopes talks can resume in a calmer climate than in recent years. France recognized the State of Palestine in September 2025.
Lebanon security arrangements
France and its European partners have a part to play in building a security mechanism under the US-brokered agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Rufo said.
The clock is ticking. The mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires Dec. 31. A US-brokered framework reached in June requires the disarmament of Hezbollah and a phased pullback of Israeli forces.
Progress has stalled, however. Obstacles to disarming Hezbollah and to deploying the Lebanese army in its place have fueled fears of a security vacuum once the UN mandate lapses. Israel's continued hold on positions in southern Lebanon has further complicated efforts to set up new arrangements.
Israeli government formation
Rufo spoke as Gadi Eisenkot pressed on with efforts to assemble Israel's next government. President Isaac Herzog gave him the task after the Oct. 27 parliamentary election failed to produce a clear winner.
Leaders of Israel's "change bloc," headed by Eisenkot, accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing for another war with Iran. They alleged he wants to impose a state of emergency that could force a national unity government with him in it, keeping him in power.
Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges and could face prison if convicted. The International Criminal Court has also sought his arrest since 2024 over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip during Israel's military offensive that began in October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment