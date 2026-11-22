Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Houthi Missile Heading Toward Western Regions
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced early Sunday that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward western Saudi Arabia.
Following the incident, Saudi Civil Defense issued an emergency warning notifying residents of a potential threat in the Mecca region.
The latest interception came after a series of reported attacks on Saturday, when coalition forces said they had neutralized three ballistic missiles directed at Riyadh and two unmanned aerial vehicles, one targeting the capital region and the other heading toward the kingdom’s southern territories.
During the same period, Civil Defense released five security alerts affecting Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil and Jazan, later confirming that the threat had subsided in several locations.
Following the incident, Saudi Civil Defense issued an emergency warning notifying residents of a potential threat in the Mecca region.
The latest interception came after a series of reported attacks on Saturday, when coalition forces said they had neutralized three ballistic missiles directed at Riyadh and two unmanned aerial vehicles, one targeting the capital region and the other heading toward the kingdom’s southern territories.
During the same period, Civil Defense released five security alerts affecting Najran, Riyadh, Al-Sulayyil and Jazan, later confirming that the threat had subsided in several locations.
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